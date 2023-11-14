Putnam’s Polar Express pajama parties to run Dec. 14-17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The beloved holiday tradition is back at the Putnam Museum! Coming soon will be four days of holiday fun featuring a hot cocoa bar, face painting, crafts, ornaments, a Lights Out Reindeer Hunt throughout the Museum, The Polar Express on the GIANT Screen and so much more.

The upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events are scheduled to be held Dec. 14-17 with ticket purchases available here. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for children or $30 for VIP packaging.

The museum also invites families to consider three Winter Break Camps set to be held Dec. 27, 28, and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to engage kids during those post-Christmas days before school is back in session.

Dec. 27 will feature the educational topic Arctic Wonderland, Dec. 28 will cover Do You Want To Build A Snowman?, and Dec. 29 is Cool Coding Adventures. The camps are geared for kids in grades 1-4. The cost for a child to attend is $50 for members, $60 for non-members. See more here.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, visit online at https://www.putnam.org/ or call 563-324-1933.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.