River Bend Middle School plans active threat drill

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - There will be a lot of first responders at River Bend Middle School on Wednesday as they and the school prepare for threat.

Police, fire and EMS along with the River Bend School District will conduct a drill at 1 p.m. for “active threat response.”

During the the drill, nearby traffic will be limited: 12th Street will be closed from 7th Avenue north to 4th Avenue, and access from 6th Avenue onto 12th Street. 12th Street should be open by 4 p.m.

Fulton Police said the event will have many moving parts, and access to school grounds at both the elementary and middle schools will be restricted.

Police said the expected outcome of the exercise is to help establish proper direction and understanding for school staff and employees, strengthen interagency coordination, and identify any weaknesses and needs for improvement.

Agencies from Gateway area, Whiteside County and Carroll County will all be participating in this event.

Police, fire and EMS along with the River Bend School District will conduct a drill at 1 p.m. for “active threat response.”(Fulton (Ill.) Police Department)

