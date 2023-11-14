Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

pornography
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 14 includes the top stories of the day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested by Illinois State Police on child porn charges.

Conor S. Prince, 33, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 Felony.

Illinois State Police executed a residential search warrant Tuesday in the 600 block of 5th Avenue, according to a media release.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the five charges against Prince, and he is being held at the Whiteside County Jail, where he is awaiting his bond hearing, police said.

Accoroing to police, the ICAC Task Force is comprised of several local law enforcement agencies as well as the State police.

The Illinois State Police said they provide the following resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and for victims to start their path toward healing and recovery.  To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

FILE: Police responding in Kewanee.
Kewanee police chief signs off for final time before retirement
Rock Valley Physical Therapy raises $70,000 for Make a Wish Foundation
Rock Valley Physical Therapy raises $70,000 for Make a Wish Foundation
The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation will hold a fourth online public meeting on...
Bison Bridge supporters urged to attend I-80 meeting
Police lights
Keokuk man arrested for shooting at group, police say