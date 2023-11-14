Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested by Illinois State Police on child porn charges.

Conor S. Prince, 33, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 Felony.

Illinois State Police executed a residential search warrant Tuesday in the 600 block of 5th Avenue, according to a media release.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the five charges against Prince, and he is being held at the Whiteside County Jail, where he is awaiting his bond hearing, police said.

Accoroing to police, the ICAC Task Force is comprised of several local law enforcement agencies as well as the State police.

The Illinois State Police said they provide the following resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and for victims to start their path toward healing and recovery. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

