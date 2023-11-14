Rock Island City Council approves school resource officer for school district

The Rock Island City Council on Monday approved funding for a new school resource officer for the Rock Island-Milan School District.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said the district has not had a school resource officer since 2019 and staffing was the biggest impediment to retaining one.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said the district has not had a school resource officer since 2019 and staffing was the biggest impediment to retaining one.

The move must also be approved by the school board, which is slated to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The estimated annual cost is just over $108,000. If the school board votes to approve, the school resources officer will start in January.

