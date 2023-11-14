St. Ambrose women’s soccer and volleyball teams ready for National Tournament this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose women’s soccer and volleyball teams will both play in the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday. The soccer team won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Bees will play Aquinas in Grand Rapids Michigan.

“I think it’s just our dedication to win, our team chemistry I mean every person is there for each other, we support everyone, even like the community here at Ambrose, every team is at every game, we’re at we try to be at every volleyball game, we try to support each other through everything” said junior Taylor DeSplinter.

The volleyball team will play in the National Tournament for the 2nd year in a row. The Bees will play College of St. Mary in Omaha on Saturday.

“You know it’s really exciting I think we all kind of were a bit discouraged at the beginning of the season we kind of had a rough go around and then towards the end we kind of started to turn it around and really started to work together so we’re happy to be where we are” said senior Meredith Siebers.

“Throughout my five years, I feel like this is the best we’ve played, and we’re just like, we keep moving up in the upward trend and I just feel like we’re just gonna keep moving on and keep winning and I really am enjoying it” said fifth year senior Hannah Sondag.

St. Ambrose senior Mackenzie Grafton was named Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference after leading the conference with 480 kills.

“It’s pretty crazy and I just want to thank everyone, because I couldn’t have done it without my whole team backing me up, coaches, players, my family, friends, and it’s an amazing accomplishment” said Grafton.

“She’s one of the most humble kids, she could care less about the individual honors and that’s part of what makes her her, she’s all about the team’s success, she’s a great leader, we have several great leaders on this team they lead by example on and off the court” said head coach Dawn Steinhauser.

