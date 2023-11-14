TRAFFIC ALERTS: Be aware of Davenport areas with construction

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport is working in multiple areas causing many traffic alerts for the city.

Crews are working on E River Drive on Gas line work. The Westbound right lane is closed between Carey Avenue and Tremont Avenue.

Then on Elmore Avenue, crews are doing some Concrete patching. The Southbound right lane is closed at Dexter Court.

A utility disconnect project had Elm Street closed from College Avenue and Mississippi Avenue.

Then on E 13th Street, the section between Iowa to Farnam streets is closed for a valve replacement.

Also for valve replacements, Iowa Street is closed between E 13th and E 14th streets, LeClaire Street is closed between E 12th and E 14th streets, and Pershing Avenue is closed between 12th and 14th streets.

Pershing Avenue is closed at the intersection of E 9th Street for a Utility disconnect.

S. Concord Street is reduced to one lane with Stop, Please Alternate, between Orchard Ave and Sunnyside Ave for a water main break repair.

The right lane is closed on S. Fairmount Street between W River Drive and Frontage Road for fire hydrant replacement.

Then for water and sewer repairs, W Central Park Avenue’s eastbound right lane is closed between Gaines Street and Western Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.