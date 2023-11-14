Wallace’s Garden Center for Christmas gifts galore

The retailer’s annual Holiday Open House will be held Nov. 18-19
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares ideas about gift giving and all the types of products, houseplants, and live Christmas favorites that the Bettendorf retailer offers. It is a store for all seasons--plants, unique gifts, home decor, foodie favorites and more.

Wallace’s Garden Center will be hosting an upcoming Holiday Open House on Nov. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

It’s the retailer’s tradition to kick off the season featuring Christmas-themed rooms and beautiful decor, the life tree lot, over 12,000 poinsettias, train rides throughout the greenhouse and the best family photo opportunities on the antique sleigh. There will be many refreshments such as cider, popcorn, coffee, and treats along with sales and discounts for shoppers.

Wallace’s Garden Center is located at 2605 Devil’s Glen Road, Bettendorf. For more information, visit the website at https://www.wallacesgardencenter.com/ or call 563-332-4711.

