Clinton City Council approves sale of area around Dewitt Park to YWCA project

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton City Council voted Tuesday to sell the area around Dewitt Park to a new project at the YWCA.

During a public hearing, citizens both for and against the project spoke out before the vote.

The council voted 4-3 to approve the project.

The YWCA received grant money for the project, but it had a deadline of Nov. 30 to use the funds. The supportive housing project is for people to have a residence to be able to get help all in one facility.

One of the directors at the YWCA, Michelle Plasschaert, assures the public that they have considered all potential impacts on the neighborhood. Also, Executive Director of the United Way of Clinton, Andy Green, argues common misconceptions surrounding supportive or affordable housing projects are there are questions about safety and cleanliness.

The YWCA is the organization at the head of the proposed housing facility.

