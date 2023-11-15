Cordova fire district can get up to $350K from Illinois loan program

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency responders in smaller Illinois communities will find it easier to buy vehicles.

Cordova Fire Protection District is eligible for up to $350,000 through Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program. Its one of 19 communities that will receive funds for new fire trucks, and six communities will get funds for ambulances.

The state issued nearly $7.2 million in no-interest or low-interest loans to emergency responders across the state. The loans are made available through the Fire Truck or Ambulance revolving loan programs.

It helps departments, districts or cities buy emergency vehicles that they otherwise might not be able to afford. The loans must be repaid within 20 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker said emergency responders put their lives on the line every day, and they need safe and reliable vehicles to get the job done.

“Without programs such as our Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan, many departments would have to continue to repair vehicles that are not reliable anymore and never be able to afford a new fire truck or ambulance,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera said.

Area recipients of the FRTL:

Jo Daviess County: City of East Dubuque: $350,000.

LaSalle County: Sheridan Fire Protection District: $350,000.

Lee County: Amboy Fire Protection District: $350,000.

Rock Island: Cordova Fire Protection District: $350,000.

