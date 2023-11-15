Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Nov. 9 to 27 years in federal prison for drug charges.

Art Eugene Thomas, 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and distribution of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, an investigation started in November 2020 when a concerned citizen reported that many individuals came and went from Thomas’s residence and provided law enforcement with security footage.

Officers said they found Thomas sold methamphetamine and cocaine. During witness interviews, officers said Thomas carried a firearm.

At sentencing, the court found Thomas was a manager or supervisor within the drug trafficking organization based in part on Thomas’s direct connection to an Arizona drug source of supply, court records show. In total, Thomas was found to be responsible for approximately 37 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Thomas will be required to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, the release said. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

