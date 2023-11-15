Family Resources: Survivors of Homicide Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Survivors of Homicide Awareness Month runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20. Family Resources in the Quad Cities advocates for awareness and provides support and resources for Homicide and Other Violent Crimes (HOVC) to those impacted.

Tee L and Gretchen M with Family Resources also discussed several upcoming events, including the Adopt A Family Event to make sure that families in need in the Quad Cities can have a successful Christmas season.

Family Resources information:

Address: 2800 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Phone: 563-326-6431

Website: www.famres.org

