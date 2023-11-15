Family Resources: Survivors of Homicide Awareness Month

Survivors of Homicide Awareness Month runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Survivors of Homicide Awareness Month runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20. Family Resources in the Quad Cities advocates for awareness and provides support and resources for Homicide and Other Violent Crimes (HOVC) to those impacted.

Tee L and Gretchen M with Family Resources also discussed several upcoming events, including the Adopt A Family Event to make sure that families in need in the Quad Cities can have a successful Christmas season.

Family Resources information:

Address: 2800 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Phone: 563-326-6431

Website: www.famres.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

Latest News

First Alert Sun
Warm temperatures Thursday ahead of changes
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
REPORT: Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss time with injury
A Davenport man was sentenced to prison for conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine and...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 15.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Nov. 15, noon