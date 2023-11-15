ISU Extension & Outreach: Healthy, Safe Holiday Food Choices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Healthy eating and food safety can be challenging during the holidays because of all of the available options.

Vera Stokes, Human Sciences Specialist at Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Center joins Morgan to discuss how to prepare for big family gatherings and meals during the upcoming holidays, like Thanksgiving.

Turkey & Holiday Food Safety Information:

Answer Line: 800-262-3804

Email: Answer@IAState.Edu

USDA Meat, Poultry Hotline: 888- MPHOTLINE

Chat Live: Ask.USDA.Gov

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.