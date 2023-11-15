MLK Center in Rock Island Thanksgiving meals

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is inviting everyone to pick up a free Thanksgiving meal.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the MLK Center will give away Thanksgiving meals curbside. The center said its goal is 7,500 meals this year.

Executive director Jerry Jones said this is the center’s 34th annual Thanksgiving event and it’s a community effort — “a true labor of love from donors, partners and volunteers.”

Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

Free meals may be picked up while supplies last at:

MLK Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Friday, Nov. 17, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport

Saturday, Nov. 18, 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Meals will also be delivered throughout the Quad Cities to pre-arranged locations. Dine-in service will not be available this year.

The Martin Luther King Center holds programs including substance use prevention; teenage pregnancy prevention; Family Advocacy Center; free after-school and summer programs for children aged 6-14; free tax preparation assistance; and backbone support for the West End Revitalization.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.