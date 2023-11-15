Renovations begin at the old Rock Island County courthouse site

Upgrades include landscaping and monument restoration
County Board Chairman Richard Brunk says trees will be planted by Living Lands and Waters, and grass seeds will be laid down in the coming days.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The historic Rock Island courthouse site is currently undergoing a series of transformative changes.

For the last several weeks, contractors have been working on some basic site improvements, including concrete work and grading of the property.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk says native trees will be planted by Living Lands and Waters, and grass seeds will be laid down in the coming days.

Other improvements, including benches, new signage, and lighting, are in progress, alongside the refurbishment of the War Memorials and Monuments located on Historic Courthouse Square. Work on the Square will continue over the next several months, with some plans yet to be finalized.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk says trees will be planted by Living Lands and Waters, and...
COURTHOUSE SQUARE PROGRESS
Conor S. Prince, 33, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2...
Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges
Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges
Rock Falls man arrest on child porn charges
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
23-year-old glad she got tested for BRCA gene