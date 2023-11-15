Renovations begin at the old Rock Island County courthouse site

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The historic Rock Island courthouse site is currently undergoing a series of transformative changes.

For the last several weeks, contractors have been working on some basic site improvements, including concrete work and grading of the property.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk says native trees will be planted by Living Lands and Waters, and grass seeds will be laid down in the coming days.

Other improvements, including benches, new signage, and lighting, are in progress, alongside the refurbishment of the War Memorials and Monuments located on Historic Courthouse Square. Work on the Square will continue over the next several months, with some plans yet to be finalized.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.