Warm temperatures Wednesday and Thursday ahead of changes

Rain chances possible Thursday night with cold front.
11/15/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures across the TV6 viewing area. High temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. Temperatures tonight will remain on the mild side with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs back in the middle to upper 60s. It is going to be windy with south/southwest wind 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times. We will see a bit more cloud cover.

A cold front tracks in Thursday night and very early Friday bringing the chance of a few light rain showers. These will likely be over by daybreak Friday, with colder, but seasonable temperatures to follow.

Next week is trending on the cooler side.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 66°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear. A few clouds. Low: 44º. Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. High: 68°

