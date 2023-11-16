Bison Bridge Foundation responds to mandated I-80 Bridge demolition

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Bison Bridge Foundation has responded to news of the I-80 Bridge mandated demolition by the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation after Wednesday’s meeting.

Bison Bridge Foundation released the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts, the Bison Bridge Foundation shares the outcome of the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation’s decision regarding the new I-80 Mississippi River Bridge alignment. The chosen alignment, unfortunately, necessitates the demolition of the existing I-80 Bridge, dealing a significant setback to the Bison Bridge Foundation’s mission of transforming the bridge into a pedestrian crossing and public space.”

The Bison Bridge Foundation says they acknowledge the disappointment felt by the community and express deep gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout this challenging journey.

“As we navigate this challenging moment, we urge our supporters to visit i80mississippibridge.com and leave comments before Nov. 29 in the DOT’s public record,” said Chad Pregracke, President and Founder of the Bison Bridge Foundation. “Your voices are a crucial part of the ongoing conversation, advocating for the Bison Bridge and its positive impact on our community. While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, we appreciate the opportunity to have been part of the decision making process.”

Pregracke reflected and concluded by saying that the Bison Bridge Project faces new challenges and they are evaluating the next steps to determine the best course of action.

