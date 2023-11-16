DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue House Dry Goods specializes in dry gourmet food and drink mixes for everyday life.

The owners of the business are Arizona transplants who arrived in Iowa over a decade ago with the dream of living the Midwest farm life. The dream came true on a homestead where they grow much of their own food, raise animals, and homeschool the family’s children.

For more information or to order Blue House Dry Goods products--including drinks concoctions featuring coffee, hot cocoa, chai tea, and ciders along with cookie, seasoning, and dip mixes, visit https://bluehouseiowa.com/ where fans can subscribe to a newsletter or send a contact inquiry.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.