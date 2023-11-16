City of Davenport announces ‘transition in leadership’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport and city administrator announced a transition in leadership, set to take place in January 2024.

Effective Jan. 2, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel will no longer continue to serve in her position as city administrator, according to a media release from the City of Davenport. Until Jan, 2, Spiegel will remain a part of the city’s staff and continue to fulfil her role as city administrator.

City officials say Spiegel’s tenure with the city has been marked by numerous significant achievements and a steadfast commitment to the city’s operational pillars, including a vibrant region, well-protected community, welcoming neighborhoods, sustainable infrastructure, fiscal vitality, and high-performing government.

“City Administrator Corri Spiegel has played a pivotal role in positioning Davenport for a prosperous future,” stated the media release. “Her leadership, dedication, and numerous accomplishments have left an indelible mark on our community. As we move forward, the City of Davenport expresses its gratitude for her outstanding service and is confident she will enjoy continued success in her future endeavors.”

