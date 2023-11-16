City of Davenport announces ‘transition in leadership’

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 16.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport and city administrator announced a transition in leadership, set to take place in January 2024.

Effective Jan. 2, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel will no longer continue to serve in her position as city administrator, according to a media release from the City of Davenport. Until Jan, 2, Spiegel will remain a part of the city’s staff and continue to fulfil her role as city administrator.

City officials say Spiegel’s tenure with the city has been marked by numerous significant achievements and a steadfast commitment to the city’s operational pillars, including a vibrant region, well-protected community, welcoming neighborhoods, sustainable infrastructure, fiscal vitality, and high-performing government.

“City Administrator Corri Spiegel has played a pivotal role in positioning Davenport for a prosperous future,” stated the media release. “Her leadership, dedication, and numerous accomplishments have left an indelible mark on our community. As we move forward, the City of Davenport expresses its gratitude for her outstanding service and is confident she will enjoy continued success in her future endeavors.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

Latest News

The plans for the I-80 bridge from the DOT.
IDOT plans for dual I-80 bridges in place of old span
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Judge rules Rock Island woman charged with concealing death of son fit to stand trial
RAYGUN, Paula Sands Live partner on t-shirts to benefit charity
RAYGUN, KWQC partner on t-shirts to benefit charity
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 16.
Fastcast: Thursday, Nov. 16, a.m.