CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on burglary, interference, injury, and mischief charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darryl Parker, 34, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on charges of burglary, interference with official acts, bodily injury, and criminal mischief.

Parker is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.