CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Tony Ervin Jr., 18, is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on an armed violence change.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ervin Jr. is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

