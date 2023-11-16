CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(Crime Stoppers Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Tony Ervin Jr., 18, is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on an armed violence change.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ervin Jr. is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Latest News

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a QC Mart in Milan.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating burglary at QC Mart in Milan
A Tuesday Report from Visit Quad Cities shows the metro saw a big boost to the economy in 2022...
Visitor spending in the Quad Cities exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Visitor spending in the Quad Cities exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Visitor spending in the Quad Cities exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on burglary, interference, injury, and mischief charges
A semi has rolled over on its side, near Walcott.
Road blocked on I-80 eastbound near Walcott