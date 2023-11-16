CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating burglary at QC Mart in Milan

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who burglarized a QC Mart in Milan.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and Milan police responded to a burglary alarm on Oct. 30 at approximately 1:50 a.m. at QC Mart, 101 Woodland Park Road.

Police said when they arrived no one was inside.

Video surveillance showed the suspect taking cash from the business, police said. He was well-covered with his face not visible in the video surveillance, but police are asking for help identifying him.

If you recognize the thief or have any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

A Tuesday Report from Visit Quad Cities shows the metro saw a big boost to the economy in 2022...
Visitor spending in the Quad Cities exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on burglary, interference, injury, and mischief charges
A semi has rolled over on its side, near Walcott.
Road blocked on I-80 eastbound near Walcott