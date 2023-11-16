A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a timeless essence to finely crafted woodworking and furniture crafting in our modern world where a lot of our furniture is assembled from the contents in a box!

David Leib was simply trying to find dining room chairs when the inspiration to make his own lead him on a journey of starting his own business in 2019 called A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design, 706 18th Avenue, Moline, IL.

For more information about the many types of wood products available, visit A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design online at https://www.acutabovebydesign.com/, on Facebook here or call 309-592-9334.

