Davenport Community School District announces new intermediate school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community School District is moving forward with the plans to build a new intermediate school.

The board approved a change to it’s long range facilities plan at a recent meeting, which would allow for the new facility to be for Smart Intermediate instead of renovating.

Officials say the project is expected to go up in the Southwest part of the district with a cost between $52,750,000 to $54,870,000.

