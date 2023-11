DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell eight cents from last week’s price.

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline across Iowa is $3.03.

Officials say the national average on Wednesday, Nov. 15 was $3.34, down six cents from last week’s price.

