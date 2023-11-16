IDOT plans for dual I-80 bridges in place of old span

The plans for the I-80 bridge were shared from the DOT.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation’s latest plan to replace the I-80 bridge would disrupt traffic longer but have a more compact footprint.

According to the plan, the first of the dual bridges would be constructed immediately west of the existing Interstate 80 bridge. When finished, all traffic would move temporarily to the new bridge while the old bridge is removed. The second bridge would be constructed in its place.

Other alternatives had the dual bridges constructed next to the old bridge, which would then be demolished. In the plan picked, one of the dual bridges will be built in place of the old bridge — which has a smaller footprint.

IDOT picked a plan for the I-88/I-80 interchange that would expand three of the four loop ramps. It would also provide a one-direction ramp for eastbound traffic.

The study area reaches from Rock Island County, Illinois, to Scott County, Iowa, covering approximately 6 miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to 35th Street SW in LeClaire, Iowa, including the bridge over the Mississippi River.

The planned teardown does present a setback for a local effort to create a “Bison Bridge.”

For more information, visit the project’s website.

Comments received through Nov. 29, will be part of the public meeting record.

