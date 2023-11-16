Judge rules Rock Island woman charged with concealing death of son fit to stand trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A hearing was held Wednesday for a ruling on a motion to vacate a mental fitness motion for Sushi Staples, a 37-year-old woman from Rock Island charged in connection with concealment of death and obstruction of justice in her son’s death.

Staples motion to vacate was accepted and she was ruled to be fit to stand trial, court records show.

Staples detention hearing was reset back on Nov. 2 after her attorney asked to be removed from the case. She appeared in court on Nov. 7 for her detention hearing, where her motion to be released was rejected and she would remain in jail where she has been since her arrest back in July.

According to Rock Island County court records, a notice to appeal the decision was filed.

According to court records, Staples is set to be in court on Dec. 8 for a pretrial hearing.

