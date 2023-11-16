Kewanee Education Association says district’s ‘Last, Best and Final’ offer is ‘step in the right direction’

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - At the end of October, the Kewanee School Board issued their ‘Last, Best and Final’ offer to the Kewanee Education Association. Wednesday, officials from the KEA issued a statement on the latest meeting with the school board.

“We reviewed the district’s data and met again with them tonight,” the statement said. “We still have concerns around their latest offer, and do not think it does enough to attract and retain the quality educators students need. It is unfortunate the district is no longer interested in bargaining with us. That said, we do believe the current offer on the table is a step in the right director and we will take the offer to our members for their feedback.”

