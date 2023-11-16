Lagomarcino’s: the finest chocolates and treats for gift giving and more

Lagomarcino's for Christmas 2023
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -115 years ago, the Lagomarcino family opened a soda fountain and chocolate shop in downtown Moline that continues to this very day.

Katie Lagomarcino Hylton reminds the Quad Cities just how special the Lagomarcino’s shops are to the community--especially when you want to gift the best in fine chocolates and other treats during the Christmas holiday season.

Not only are the classic chocolates and candies delicious, the varieties are beautifully designed and presented in lovely (or cute) packaging and containers.

Besides the soda fountain & deli storefronts, Lago’s has a vibrant online business. Visit the website to see all the delectable treats available.

Lagomarcino’s is located at 1422 5th Avenue, Moline and 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport. Call the Moline store at 309-764-1814 or 563-324-6137 for Davenport.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

Latest News

Chocolate Christmas Trees made by Lagomarcino's, Davenport and Moline.
Lagomarcino's for Christmas 2023
Cavort QC, Davenport, IA
Cavort QC
Cavort QC, Davenport, IA
Cavort QC
A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design, Moline, IL
A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design