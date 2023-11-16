RAYGUN, KWQC partner on t-shirts to benefit charity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUN and KWQC partner for t-shirts to benefit a charity, the shirts feature Paula Sands Live and KWQC-TV6.

Raygun carries a vast array of merchandise; including many items customized for the Quad Cities. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based on humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke thought.

Proceeds from the sales of the Paula Sands Live t-shirt items are being donated to the local NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative. To see several of these options for purchase or order, click here.

The store in Davenport is located at 210 East 2nd Street.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.raygunsite.com/ or call the Davenport location at 563-552-7633.

