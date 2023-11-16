RAYGUN, KWQC partner on t-shirts to benefit charity

RAYGUN's PSL and TV6 t-shirts for charity
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUN and KWQC partner for t-shirts to benefit a charity, the shirts feature Paula Sands Live and KWQC-TV6.

Raygun carries a vast array of merchandise; including many items customized for the Quad Cities. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based on humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke thought.

Proceeds from the sales of the Paula Sands Live t-shirt items are being donated to the local NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative. To see several of these options for purchase or order, click here.

The store in Davenport is located at 210 East 2nd Street.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.raygunsite.com/ or call the Davenport location at 563-552-7633.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

Latest News

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 16.
Fastcast: Thursday, Nov. 16, a.m.
TV6 experienced signal disruption due to tower maintenance. At approximately 6:20 p.m. signal...
KWQC signal disruption during tower work
The plans for the I-80 bridge from the DOT.
DOT shares plans for I-80 bridge
Windy and warm today