RAYGUN's PSL and TV6 t-shirts for charity
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Raygun carries a vast array of merchandise (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport.

Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke thought.

Featured prominently in the show’s segment are the t-shirts featuring Paula Sands Live and KWQC-TV6. Proceeds from the sales of these items are being donated to the local NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative. To see several of these options for purchase or order, click here.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.raygunsite.com/ or call the Davenport location at 563-552-7633.

