Road blocked on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A semi truck rolled over on its side causing a traffic delay on I-80 near Walcott.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, between Exit 284, County Road Y40 and I-80, near Walcott, there is a crash blocking traffic. A semi truck is rolled over on its side.

IDOT says they are trying to re-route traffic.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide more information online and on-air as it becomes available.

