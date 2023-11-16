Robot waiters now at a local restaurant in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Robot waiters have made their way to the Quad Cities.

California Pho on West Kimberly Road in Davenport is the first restaurant in the area to put them to the test.

CEO of H.I.G Technology Devon Hill says they started this project about 10 years ago and the first robot was put to test about 4 years ago in the Chicagoland market.

“It goes to your table, it can drop food off, leave the table, it cleans the table,” Hill said. “So, it has a lot of different great functionalities.”

Hill describes these robots as huge and dependable for the businesses that employ them.

“I think they’re huge right now with the labor shortage and just the security of having a robot that’s going to show up every day on time,” Hill said. “It’s just huge for huge operation.”

Being short staffed is challenging for any business owner, that’s why owner of California Pho, Binh Van Nguyen said these robots are a big help.

“Very convenient because I don’t have enough staff to do things,” Nguyen said. “So Robert can be able to help me.”

“I don’t have to run around a lot,” Nguyen said. “They reduce my run time, at this point, I don’t have enough staff, that’s helped me a lot.”

Hill said human interaction is important but having these robots available will makeup for other issues.

“I think it definitely helps,” Hill said. “The bottom line when it comes to the restaurant owner to be able to have some type of consistency when it comes to, when in these difficult times where staffing issues are a big problem in this industry.”

Hill mentioned that they currently have about 40 robots in use throughout the country and they cost around $15,000.

