Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.

There was extensive damage to the state bridge and the trailer, James B. Reed, Sheriff of Bureau County said. Illinois State Police and Bureau County Sheriffs deputies responded to the crash.

A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday. (KWQC - Viewer submitted photo)

Wynn Logistics released this statement about the crash:

“We sincerely apologize for the mistakes made by our driver and acknowledge the reckless behavior displayed. It is worth noting that the driver in question had an extensive 11-year experience on the road. Because of this situation, she will be terminated, and we’ll make sure that companies who want to hire her will know about it. We are grateful that no injuries or fatalities were incurred as a result of the incident. We will be collaborating closely with our insurance provider to facilitate the restoration of the bridge to its original state.”

TV6 is working to get further details about the crash from the Illinois State Police.

