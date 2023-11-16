UP Skybar ‘Holiday Pop Up’

A pre-Thanksgiving festive gathering is set for Nov. 22 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
UP Skybar Holiday Pop Up
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -UP Skybar & Lounge is in the heart of downtown Davenport atop The Current Iowa and is the only rooftop bar, lounge, and restaurant in the Quad Cities.

The interview covers the latest news about the property and the “Lit Up” Holiday Pop Up bar that will soon be ready for festive celebrations including the upcoming Blackout Wednesday Holiday Kickoff Party on Nov. 22 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be a live DJ, $3 cooler shots, and holiday drink specials.

The Current is located 215 North Main Street in Davenport, IA. For more information, call The Current at 866-987- 4057 or the UP Sky Bar at 563-231-9557.

