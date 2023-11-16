Windy and warm ahead of a cold front

Minor rain chances late Thursday night
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will once again warm well into the 60s today, but it will be windy and a cold front is slated to move through tonight. Ahead of the front clouds will increase and winds may gust close to 40mph, so it won’t be the nicest of warm days this week. The front will arrive overnight and behind it a few showers will roll through. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch and should mostly be out of here before the commute tomorrow morning. Normal temps are likely the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s as skies clear on Friday afternoon.  The Festival of Trees parade will be sunny with temps in the 40s and by Saturday afternoon we should hit the low 50s.

TODAY: Windy and warm. High: 66º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 45º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler by the afternoon. High: 49º.

