7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.(WEAU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was lovingly surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana earlier this week, making it the 16th surrender overall this year.

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.

“Wow, we are so grateful to this birth mother for bravely and sacrificially choosing what she believes to be best for her baby. We are honored that she trusted our program to protect her and her infant,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Kelsey said.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

Latest News

Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
A Moline man found guilty back in September of first-degree murder in the November 2020 death...
Moline man sentenced in murder case
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink
Western Illinois University says it has been recognized as the least expensive public...
WIU listed as most affordable public university to attend in Illinois