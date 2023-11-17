Amboy ready for rematch against Ridgewood in State Championship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After finishing State Runner-Up last season, the Amboy Clippers haven’t lost a game since. 12-0 Amboy will take on 10-2 Ridgewood Friday in the 8 player State Championship game. It’s a rematch of a week five game that Amboy won 48-42. With a win, Amboy would win a State Title for the first time since 1984.

“You always hear about the 84 team, I had three or four cousins that played on that team and they always, when i was a little kid, show me their rings and I’d always look and say I’m going to get one of those, so it would mean a lot to this community, it’s been 39 years since we’ve had a state champion, the whole town has done a great job of backing these guys and if we are able to win tomorrow night I just think the whole town will be electric tomorrow night and all weekend long” said Amboy head coach Scott Payne.

“We are really excited to go play, but we just need to remember that it’s just another game and we don’t want the same thing that happened last year so we need to go out there and get the job done. how much has that been motivating you guys this year with what happened last year with West Central? not only has it motivated us this week, it’s motivated us all season, you know, we’ve had the score of the game taped up in the weight room, up in the locker room, it’s just been really pushing us this year, we all remember how we felt last year and we don’t want to feel that way again” said Amboy senior Brennan Blaine.

“We’ve dreamed of this since we’ve played together in first, second, and third grade we’ve wanted this for our final season, couldn’t have asked for anything better then being undefeated heading to the state championship” said Amboy senior Landon Montavon.

