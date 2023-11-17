Argrow’s House and Autistic & Loved open Davenport location

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House and Autistic & Loved recently opened a new retail location at 5169 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport.

Dr. Kit Evans Ford is the owner of the non-profit, Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, and Autistic & Loved.

Ford and her husband, Dwight, have two children, Imani and Justice, who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. This was motivation to create this special retail space that caters to children and families that can benefit from the unique products offered.

Chewable jewelry pieces, autism jewelry, fidget toys and awareness pieces and other products truly celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope is a social enterprise and nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence and abuse with free services and job training. The new retail store will house Argrow’s survivor-made bath and body products, as well as a variety of products.

For additional information, visit Argrow’s House online here or Autistic & Loved here.

To contact Argrow’s House, call 563-528-0892 or to reach out to Autistic & Loved, email autisticandloved@gmail.com.

