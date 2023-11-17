Bishop Hill to host Julmarknad (Christmas Market)

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill is proud to once again present Julmarknad, or Christmas Market, on Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3.

Julmarknad will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3.

Daily attractions include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, holiday music, craft activities, and Christmas gifts for sale. All shops, museums, and restaurants will be open to satisfy the interest and shopping needs of attendees. The Facebook event page has more here.

A couple of the high profile events include the Cookie Walk on Nov. 24-25 at Colony School and a Chocolate Walk on Dec. 2 at Bishop Hill Creative Commons.

For more information about Julmarknad activities, please call 309-927-3899 or visit www.visitbishophill.com.

