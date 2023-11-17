Christmas in LeClaire festivities to be held Dec. 1-3

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The traditional weekend of holiday fun is coming up in LeClaire Dec. 1-3.

Christmas in LeClaire features plenty of shopping, a parade, a 5K, and additional family-friendly festive fun and activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2 and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

A couple of the weekend highlighted events are The Ugly Sweater 5K & Fun Run events (a benefit for King’s Harvest) that will get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. and the Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. along the Wisconsin Street route. Register or get info for the Ugly Sweater 5K here.

For more information about the full slate of events, visit the Christmas in LeClaire Facebook event page here.

