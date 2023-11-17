Country Morning Coffee offers over 30 holiday-season flavors

Country Morning Coffee
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years.

August Wolfe, manager of Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, features the brand’s over thirty Christmas-season flavors roasted in Kewanee. Snowman’s Delight is Wolfe’s favorite.

There is a 10 percent discount available for online orders; use discount code PSL10 at check out to save.

The cafe is located at 205 West 1st Street in Kewanee, IL.

For more information, visit the website at https://countrymorningcoffee.com/, call 309-540-5064, or email countrymorningcoffee@gmail.com.

