Davenport fire responds to house fire, Thursday night

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 16.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department is on scene at a house fire on Scott Street and 10 1/2 Street in Davenport.

TV6 on scene at approximately 9 p.m. could see police blocking off the road with Davenport Fire Department present as well. We are working to learn more information on the incident.

TV6 has reached out to DFD for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

TV6 is working to learn more information on the incident.
TV6 is working to learn more information on the incident.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Latest News

Extend the wave
UI Hall of Famer’s plan to ‘Extend the Wave’
The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell eight cents from last week’s price.
Gasoline prices are falling across Iowa
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Friday brings cooler weather which will last through Thanksgiving!
First Alert Forecast - Friday brings cooler weather which will last through Thanksgiving!