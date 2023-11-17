‘Dear Freshman’ guide for students transitioning to college

'Dear Freshman' guidebook for new college students
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest, Dr. Traci Davis, teaches Psychology and Sociology in the Quad Cities area and she has written a book for college freshman who were negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic, and as a result, continue to struggle.

Dear Freshman: A Professor’s Guide to Getting It Right is the book title and may make for a wonderful Christmas gift for a freshman (or soon-to-be entry-level college student).

Dear Freshman is a short guide to your first year in the college classroom from a professor’s viewpoint. Davis is already working on an updated, third edition.

