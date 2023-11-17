Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamay makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stopped by western Iowa on Thursday to talk with voters there about his campaign.
An interview-style event hosted by the Iowa Republican Party at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mid America Drive was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Only a few people were in attendance at that time, and the event’s start-time was pushed back an hour.
More people had filed in by the time Ramaswamy took the stage, at about 6:40 p.m.
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann lead the question-and-answer discussion with Ramaswamy.
—
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ELECTION 2024
Nikki Haley to launch $10M ad campaign in Iowa
Nikki Haley‘s presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December.
Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley
For the first time this cycle, a presidential candidate has visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties — but he's still not well-known.
Private meeting in Iowa led to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley
An Iowa state lawmaker hosted a gathering of about three dozen people at his home centering on concerns about who might win the Cacuses.
Why some long shot presidential candidates stay in the race
Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley, and Chris Christie are all at less than 5% in the most recent ISU poll.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.