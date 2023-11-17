Gilda’s Club’s Blessing Tree lighting set for Dec. 5

Sponsor a light, bow, or ornament to honor loved ones and support the non-profit
Gilda’s Club’s Blessing Tree official lighting set for Dec. 5
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The mission of Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities--celebrating its 25th anniversary--is to uplift and strengthen local people and their families impacted by cancer.

Gilda’s Club invites viewers to the Blessing Tree set to be illuminated during a ceremony to be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 and will remain lit through Jan. 1 at Be The Light Pocket Park in downtown Bettendorf.

The 32-foot tree will be visible from both sides of the river and will allow the community to visit at any time to honor, remember and celebrate those living with cancer or those no longer with us.

Residents of the Quad Cities are encouraged to support the services at Gilda’s Club and sponsor a light, bow, or ornament in memory of, in celebration of, or in gratitude for a special person in your life. Each name on the Blessing Tree website page and tribute cards will be sent to the individual or family letting them know someone has honored them.

The public is invited to join the non-profit for cocoa, cookies, conversation and carols from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 5. The names of loved ones will be recognized at 6:15 p.m. with the lights to be flipped on at 6:30 p.m. Carolers from St. Anthony’s English Choir will be performing from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Gilda’s Club Quad Cities programs and services that are available to anyone in our community that has been impacted by cancer. All programs and services are available at NO COST to those that participate because of your generosity and shows that Community is Stronger than Cancer.

For more information on services, programs, or ways to get involved, visit Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities online at gildasclubqc.org or call 563-326-7504.

