Hooks first woman to be Illinois State Police’s second in command

The Illinois State Police announced the promotion of Rebecca Hooks from Lieutenant Colonel to First Deputy Director. She is the first woman fill the post.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police announced the promotion of Rebecca Hooks to First Deputy Director.

She is the first woman to hold the post since the state police’s inception in 1922.

She’s now second in command to Director Brendan Kelly.

Hooks has been with the Illinois State Police for 21 years. Her first assignment was in the Chicago patrol for four years. Since then, she’s worked in Crime Scene Services Command, Division of Forensic Services, and she’s taught at the academy and the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation New Agent School.

“I have had such great opportunities with ISP to pursue my passion of serving the community through police work and science and I am honored to step into this new role,” First Deputy Director Hooks said.

Hooks is certified as a bloodstain pattern analyst and crime scene investigator. She has taught bloodstain pattern analysis courses to law enforcement across Illinois, the United States, and international police in Tbilisi and Batumi in the country of Georgia.

“First Deputy Director Hooks is an outstanding example of the kind of grit, intelligence and integrity found within to ISP,” Kelly said. “With First Deputy Director Hooks, the ISP will continue to move sharply forward into our second century.”

When Rebecca Hooks, center, was named First Deputy Director in the Illinois State Police she...
When Rebecca Hooks, center, was named First Deputy Director in the Illinois State Police she became the first woman to hold that post.(Illinois State Police)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Latest News

Davenport City hall
Interim Davenport City Administrator appointed
EF-4 tornado 11/17/2023
Weather History: Looking back at Nov. 17, 2013 severe weather outbreak
Severe weather struck parts of the QCA, but the strongest storms happened to our east.
Weather History: Looking back at Nov. 17, 2013 severe weather outbreak
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Rock Island man sentenced to 105 years on sexual assault charges