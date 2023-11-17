Interim Davenport City Administrator appointed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mayor Mike Matson announced Friday Mallory Merritt was appointed as the Interim City Administrator effective Nov. 17.

As the Interim Davenport City Administrator, Merritt will be responsible for managing and directing city operations and services to meet Council goals and objectives, city officials said in a media release.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our community and our team through the interim period,” said Merritt. “I look forward to working collaboratively with staff to collectively continue the momentum on the City’s workplan and with the Mayor and City Council on filling the permanent City Administrator position.”

According to the city, Merritt served as the city’s assistant city administrator and chief financial officer since June 2020.

“Her knowledge of the City of Davenport’s operations and the community as a whole offer the continuity we need, and I’m confident she’ll serve as Interim effectively and continue the City’s great work with our partners,” said Mayor Matson. “Our national search to fill the permanent position will commence in early 2024, with the goal of filling the position during the next calendar year.”

Merritt brings over 10 years of public administration experience, previously serving as the organization’s Human Resources Director, Assistant to the City Administrator, and Budget Management Analyst I and II, city officials said. Merritt was hired through ICMA’s prestigious Local Government Management Fellowship Program in 2013. Additionally, she holds the Senior Certified Professional credential through the Society for Human Resources Management and serves as trustee for the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System of Iowa.

According to city officials, during her tenure with the city, Merritt has managed and led the city’s $240 million+ budget, including 10 different budget cycles all receiving GFOA’s distinguished budget award. She has managed city-wide strategic initiatives including the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act $40.9 million allocation.

Merritt holds a Master’s of Public Administration from Auburn University and a Bachelor’s of Science (Government) from Berry College, according to the release. In early 2024, the City will select an executive recruitment firm to conduct a national search for the permanent position, a process that is expected to take approximately six months.

