Moline man sentenced in murder case

KWQC Fastcast Nov. 17 (a.m.)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man found guilty back in September of first-degree murder in the November 2020 death of 53-year-old Kerry Dyer was sentenced to prison Friday.

Xavier Camper, 22, was sentenced to a term of “natural life in prison” without parole for Dyer’s murder, according to a media release from Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal. The honorable judge Pete Church presided over the trial and sentencing.

Camper was previously found guilty of first-degree murder in September after a week-long trial in Rock Island County, according to the media release. First Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller and Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Cichon prosecuted the case for the state.

The Moline Police Department assisted with the case, the media release concluded.

