November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association celebrates the more than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S., including 98,000 in Iowa, who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Caregivers often have many questions from when they first start noticing warning signs, to when their loved one gets diagnosed and throughout the progression of what is considered a family disease (because it impacts the entire group).

The Alzheimer’s Association is available as a free resource to any families facing the disease because the non-profit recognizes that there are significant challenges on the journey of caretaking. The main message is that you are not alone and there are resources available for help and guidance including the agency’s website and hotline number.

For more information on caregiving and managing caregiver stress visit ALZ.ORG. The 24/7 Helpline phone number is 800-272-3900.

