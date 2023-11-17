BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) -Plumery Tails Malamute Ranch is a non-profit that exists to educate and consult about the Alaskan Malamute canine breed and to fight/prevent animal cruelty and proper placement.

Plumery Tails Malamute Ranch invites groups to book an experience to visit the pack of 14 giant Malamutes in the outdoor space at the ranch. It’s a chance to discover the unique personalities of the pack, how the hair from the immense shedding is utilized, see the sleds and other equipment used during winter and to take as many photos of the gorgeous animals as desired.

Enthusiasts can also book “Mally-Grams” where one of the dogs can come to you or a friend or loved one on a special occasion (or anytime).

All “meet & greet” experiences are 100% tax deductible and directly supports the animals in the facility’s care. It also aids in the placement of others and promotes the life-enhancing bonds between animals and people.

Supporters are also encouraged to donate online here or shop for Malamute merchandise---including items that would make great holiday gifts--in their gift shop here.

The facility is located in Bellevue at 21122 429th Avenue.

For more information, visit the ranch online at https://plumerytails.com/home or call 563-564-5504.

